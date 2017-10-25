November declared Diabetes Awareness Month

Published by admin on Wed, 10/25/2017 - 1:55pm
In Monticello and Jones County, November has been declared Diabetes Awareness Month. Thanks to the efforts of the Monticello Lions Club, these local jurisdictions are joining the national fight against diabetes.
During the Oct. 16 Monticello City Council meeting and Oct. 17 Jones County Board of Supervisor meetings, both entities passed a proclamation, which reads as follows:
