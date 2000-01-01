

Jones County Extension and Outreach welcomed around 40 kids to the Youth Development Center on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, for their annual New Year’s Eve at Noon celebration. As the clock struck noon, balloons were thrown into the air as confetti guns went off. Kids received 2019 glasses, hats and noisemakers as they rang in the (early) New Year.



Morgan Millsap works carefully on creating a tower out of Dixie cups and Popsicle sticks. The Extension New Year’s Eve party offered many STEM activities for kids of all ages.



Extension Youth Program Coordinator Molly Schmitt (far right) leads a New Year’s Eve STEM program in music and rhythm.



Extension Director Jennifer Fischer helps Quinn Mullen on his New Year’s Eve countdown clock. There were several craft and STEM projects the kids participated in throughout the morning. (Photos by Kim Brooks)