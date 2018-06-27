New state law brings ‘transient merchants’ selling fireworks

Residents of Monticello and those traveling through, driving past Karde’s 151 might notice a couple of large temporary tents selling fireworks in town. Per a new state law in Iowa, this is legal.

Both vendors have secured the proper paperwork from the state to legally sell fireworks anywhere in Iowa. During the recent Monticello City Council meeting on June 18, City Administrator Doug Herman informed the council that city code does not supersede state law.

“This is a new issue for us,” warned Herman.