New Monticello sign honors Zumbachs

There is a new “Welcome to Monticello” sign in town.

Thanks to the generosity of the Zumbach family, a Monticello sign was erected on the family property coming into town on County Road D-62. The siblings designed the sign to mimic that of the other Monticello welcome signs throughout the city.

The family wanted to find a way to honor their parents, Louis R. and Velma Zumbach, who were lifelong area residents of Monticello and loved everything about this city.

Louis passed away in April of 1983. Velma passed away in July of 2016.