New Midland School offers positive learning environment

At the start of the 2018-19 school year, the students and staff at Midland Middle/High School entered into a new, updated facility in Wyoming.

Last week, prior to Midland High School’s home basketball game, National Honor Society students provided tours to members of the public of the district’s new and improved facility.

No longer do students have to walk outside between classes to get from one building to another. No longer do students have to take time out of their classes to get from one facility to the next.