New JCED director ready to serve Jones Co.

Published by admin on Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:10am
In late September 2017, Jones County Economic Development lost its executive director of six and a half years, Dusty Embree.
Now, the JCED Board of Directors is proud to welcome Derek Lumsden to the role.
After only a couple of weeks on the job, Lumsden is ready to meet business owners and find out how he can serve Jones County.
