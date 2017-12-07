New Equestrian Center will debut at GJCF

With the Great Jones County Fair just a week away, the new Equestrian Center is ready for business.

The horse arena was the brainchild of Shawn Lambertsen. After attending the Horse Show last year at the fair, Lambertsen wanted to see a roof put over the outdoor arena.

“The roof was the initial concept,” said GJCF Manager John Harms. “Once we sold that concept, we wanted to address amenities that were also needed in that area.”