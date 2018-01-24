National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Published by admin on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:41am
Students and staff at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello are anxiously preparing for National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.
This year’s celebration theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” This encompasses the core values found in Catholic schools all over the country. At Sacred Heart, the teachers and staff thrive to develop character and well-rounded individuals with a commitment to community and service to others. The school advocates an active partnership between home and school.
