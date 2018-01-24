National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Students and staff at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello are anxiously preparing for National Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.

This year’s celebration theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” This encompasses the core values found in Catholic schools all over the country. At Sacred Heart, the teachers and staff thrive to develop character and well-rounded individuals with a commitment to community and service to others. The school advocates an active partnership between home and school.