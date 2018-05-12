N. Sycamore residents question project assessments

Published by admin on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 2:49pm
Plans are in motion to see the fountain at Fountain Park brought back to working order.
The Monticello City Council approved the ordering of repair components before the first of the year to avoid any price increases. In addition, having expenses in 2018 would also allow the city to utilize Parks and People funding, which amounts to $5,400. That funding has to be used before Dec. 31, 2018.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!