Mother-daughter duo bring winery to Olin

A long-time passion and dream for a mother-daughter duo from Olin has finally become a reality.

For over a year now, Brenda Broulik and Anna Wilson have been producing their own wine on the family farm. Located south of Olin on Highway 38, Glyn Mawr Vineyard and Winery has been busy not only growing grapes, but literally producing the fruits of their labor.

The name “Glyn Mawr” stems from a piece of local history.