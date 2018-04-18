Mormann highlights lake and dam projects

Jones County Conservation Director Brad Mormann gave the board of supervisors an update on the Central Park Lake Restoration Project during the April 10 board meeting.

Mormann said PCI, the contractor on the lake project, has finished the removal of the dirt on the bottom of the lakebed, and the fish habitats have been placed on the lakebed as well. Mormann shared a lot of dirt was removed, accumulations of 50-plus years.

Supervisor Wayne Manternach asked how long it would take for the lake to fill up.