Monticello veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Published by admin on Wed, 11/22/2017 - 10:13am

     Five Monticello veterans were honored recently with nationally registered Quilts of Valor (QOV).

     On Nov. 13, four local veterans were presented with hand-made quilts during their annual soup dinner at the Veterans Hall. Those present were Mike Lambert, Bill Hintz, Ron Behrends, and Frank Smith. (Charlie Kelchen was unable to attend.)

