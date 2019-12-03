Monticello School Foundation to honor Fellingers

It goes without saying, it’s all in how you present an event. First impression is everything.

And to help provide that first impression at the Monticello School Foundation dinner and banquet every year is local couple June and Paul Fellinger.

This year, on March 2, the School Foundation is honoring the Fellingers for the hard work and dedication to the Foundation and school district over the years.

The Fellingers have been helping to decorate and set up the annual event since the beginning in the early ‘90s.