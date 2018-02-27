Monticello Police officer returns after 2017 accident

Published by admin on Tue, 02/27/2018 - 2:41pm
Monticello Police Officer Bob Urbain is back on the job.
In the middle of the night in mid-October, Officer Urbain was involved in a serious rollover accident near Welter Storage on Business Highway 151 South. Urbain was responding to a call when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. He entered the ditch and rolled several times.
Urbain sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City for his injuries.
