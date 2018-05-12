Monticello plans for N. Sycamore reconstruction

It was a packed house on Nov. 25 inside the Monticello City Council Chambers as city officials and residents met to discuss the N. Sycamore Street reconstruction project.

“The project includes rehabilitation and reconstruction of N. Sycamore Street,” explained City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath with Snyder & Associates, Inc.

The scope of the project involves the stretch of N. Sycamore from E. First Street north to E. Seventh Street. Preliminary construction costs are estimated at $2.4 million.