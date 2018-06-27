Monticello plans for Fourth of July

The City of Monticello is busy preparing for the annual Fourth of July festivities this year!

As always, the events will be held on Wednesday, July 4, beginning with the Monticello Firemen’s Breakfast at the Berndes Center at the fairgrounds. Breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Then, find a prime spot along the parade route for the much-anticipated Fourth of July Parade. This year’s theme is “Marching Toward Success.” The parade kicks off at 11 a.m., beginning and ending at the fairgrounds.