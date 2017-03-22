Monticello man helps rescue in fiery crash

Sometimes is it all about being in the right place at the right time.

That is exactly how Dave Schenck, Jr.’s afternoon went on March 7.

Schenck, of Monticello, was on Interstate 80 near Coralville that afternoon, running service calls for the company he works for, A&E Factory Service. Around 1:30 p.m., he witnessed a 2006 Toyota Tacoma rear end a 2001 Toyota Tacoma that was pulled over on the shoulder of the Interstate.

“I literally watched him plow behind the first Toyota,” he recalled. “I watched it happen.”