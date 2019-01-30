Monticello looks to amend city’s ATV/UTV ordinance

Monticello will soon have an amended ATV/UTV ordinance that aligns with Jones County’s new ordinance.

The city council passed the first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 21 council meeting. (It takes three ordinances and publication of the amended ordinance before it takes effect.)

Police Chief Britt Smith met with Bobby Krum of Amber, the champion on a universal ATV/UTV ordinance throughout Jones County.