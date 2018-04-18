Monticello library offers Adventure Pass Program

Published by admin on Wed, 04/18/2018 - 3:54pm
There is a new, free service available at the Monticello Public Library.
The library is now offering the Adventure Pass Program, a service that allows library patrons the opportunity to checkout area museum and zoo passes. The best part… It’s free!
“This service really fits with our mission,” said Library Director Michelle Turnis.
The library’s mission is to “provide avenues to encourage life-long learning and intellectual freedom through literacy and technology.”
