Monticello library changes hours of operation

After budget discussions between the Monticello Public Library Board of Directors and the Monticello City Council, the decision was made to scale back the library’s hours of operation, beginning Monday, April 30.

The new hours will be:

• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Closed Sunday