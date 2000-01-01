Monticello holds annual July 4th festivities



Members of the Monticello Drill Team march in the July 4 parade. From left are Kevin Weber, Jim Eby, Marty Neofotist, Doug Bean and Doug Kramer. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Pedaling on stationary bicycles while riding on the B.E. Fitness & Training Center float are (from left) Jess Beem, Robyn Eastin and Lisa Folken. (Photo by Pete Temple)



The Austin Strong Foundation placed second in the Monticello July 4 parade. Seated are Austin Smith’s grandmothers Annette Smith and Kris Weers, holding Kennedi McNally. (Photo courtesy od Dianne Rucker)



All American Lawn & Landscape owned by Kyle Stadtmueller, took home third place in the parade. Standing on the float are Stadtmueller’s brothers Seth and Mitchell. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Polo Custom Products won Best Use of Theme in the parade. This year’s theme was “Star Spangled Salute.” Stephanie Kurt, plant engineer at Polo, dressed as the Statue of Liberty while on the float. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Scott Brighton, Roger Brighton and Becky (Brighton) Cooper were the grand marshals in Monticello’s July 4 parade. They were honored for their service to the community. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Sandy Moats, manger of Monticello Carpet & Interiors, rode in the parade as Lifetime Member of the Monticello Chamber. Mary Yanda drove Moats in the parade. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



ITS (Infrastructure Technology Solutions) won first place in the Monticello parade. Aedan Althoff, son of ITS owners Leslie and Joel Althoff, throws out candy on the float. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Monticello firemen TJ Nealson, Brian Hinrichs, and Nick Kahler man the pancake station for the firemen’s annual Fourth of July Breakfast. The breakfast was served at the Berndes Center prior to the parade. (Photo by Kim Brooks)