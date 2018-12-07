Monticello hires new Parks and Rec superintendent

The City of Monticello has hired a new Parks and Recreation superintendent.

Shannon Poe of Monticello started the new job on Monday, July 9.

“Shannon brings a lot to the table, including relevant college degrees, job experience, and pool-related certifications,” said City Administrator Doug Herman during the July 2 city council meeting.

An interview committee consisting of Herman, Mayor Brian Wolken, Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald, and a couple of Park Board members interviewed four candidates for the vacant job.