Monticello hires new Parks and Rec superintendent

Published by admin on Thu, 07/12/2018 - 11:30am
The City of Monticello has hired a new Parks and Recreation superintendent.
Shannon Poe of Monticello started the new job on Monday, July 9.
“Shannon brings a lot to the table, including relevant college degrees, job experience, and pool-related certifications,” said City Administrator Doug Herman during the July 2 city council meeting.
An interview committee consisting of Herman, Mayor Brian Wolken, Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald, and a couple of Park Board members interviewed four candidates for the vacant job.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!