Monticello High School renovates gym

Beginning the day after graduation, Monticello High School closed the gym to prepare for renovations. The renovations started on May 29 and are expected to last until July 22.

Tim Lambert, who’s the District Athletic Director, is one of the many people who have put in a lot of time and hard work going over plans and finding the best options for renovating the gym. Alongside Lambert, Dennis Dirks, who works in the Building and Grounds department, and Dr. Brian Jaeger, the superintendent, also oversees the changes being made to the gym.