Monticello gears up for Homecoming pride

Monticello’s 2017 Homecoming Parade and Coronation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Parade line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Aquatic Center parking lot, with the parade starting at 6 p.m. The parade will travel north on Cedar Street, east on First Street, south on Maple Street past the middle school, and head back to the Aquatic Center.

Contact Mary Jane Maher at maryjane.maher@monticello.k12.ia.us to reserve a spot in parade.