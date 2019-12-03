Monticello FY 2020 city budget approved

Published by admin on Tue, 03/12/2019 - 3:08pm
The City of Monticello’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020 city budget is official.
During the March 4 city council meeting, the council held a public hearing on the matter. No comments or objections were received at City Hall.
City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen informed the council she received a phone call from resident Steve Hanken regarding the budget, and felt she answered his questions.
