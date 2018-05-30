Monticello first graders depict community helpers

Published by admin on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 9:22am
Firefighter. Construction worker. Veterinarian. Gymnast. Professional football player. Military service member.
These were just a handful of the many professions and community helper positions Monticello first graders depicted.
First-grader teachers Megan Knapp, Deb Kurt and Kendra Kedley assigned some homework to their students as part of a reading lesson. Each student took home a blank outline of a person (a blank slate, if you will) and had to design the image to reflect themselves taking on various community helper roles.
