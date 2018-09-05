Monticello Farmers Market prepares for the season

The Monticello Farmers Market is a long-standing tradition in Monticello.

Market Manager Peg Mere, owner of Island Produce, LLC, has been running the show for several years now. Each year more and more changes are brought in.

Opening day for this season’s farmers market is just around the corner, May 12, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Since taking over the market, Mere said the group of regular vendors meets in the spring to organize for the coming season.