Montgomery announces bid for Dist. 96

Former Monticello City Councilwoman Reenie Montgomery has announced that she will run for state representative in District 96, which includes Delaware County and part of Jones County (Monticello and Anamosa).

“After serving on the city council and working with law enforcement in both Delaware and Jones counties, I’m ready to serve our communities at the State Capitol. I understand the challenges we face to keep our communities safe,” said Montgomery. “It’s time for new leadership in the Iowa House that will put aside politics, listen, and do what’s best for us.”