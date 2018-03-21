Mixdorf hopes to impact his students’ lives through education

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Monticello Middle School teacher Zach Mixdorf said his teaching philosophy is to push his students to be and do better.

Mixdorf teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math classes, and is now in his fourth year of teaching in Monticello. His classes include: general math, geometry and algebra.

“I always saw myself as a teacher,” he said.