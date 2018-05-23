Midwest Pride in Your Ride honors Toenjes

On May 4 and 5, at the Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa, the “Midwest Pride in Your Ride” Truck and Tractor Show raised $56,919, to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dyersville for the fight against cancer. This brings the events eight-year total to $584,600!

A group of local volunteers raised money through an event auction, survivor convoy, truck drag racing, truck pull, generous sponsors and vendors, and a variety of other events over the course of the weekend.