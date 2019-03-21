Middle school project closes in on bid phase

The design phase for the middle school and its accompanying projects is nearly complete, and the Monticello Community School District is poised to put out bids for construction.

“We are closing in on the end,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said during a special meeting and work session of the Monticello School Board March 13.

Jaeger said a design team met with OPN Architects for about four hours earlier that day, and the results were presented to the board during the meeting in slide show form by Katie Harms of OPN.