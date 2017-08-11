Middle school parents raise funds for outdoor equipment

If you drive by Monticello Middle School or have children who attend, you might notice something different…

Several parents have come together recently to donate, purchase, and construct outdoor play equipment for the students to enjoy.

In all, two gaga ball pits were installed, along with two tetherball poles. The pits measure approximately 25 feet in diameter.

The efforts were led by Chanda Gassman and Rebecca Schnoor, both with sixth graders at the middle school.