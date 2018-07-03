MHS to present ‘How the West was Dun’

The Monticello High School Theatre Department will present “How the West was Dun” Thursday and Friday, March 8-9 in the MHS Auditorium.

The show is a hilarious melodrama that spoofs many of Hollywood’s Westerns and has modern touches to boot.

Slick and wealthy Richard Coldheart must marry Polly Wanda Cracker to control the Cracker property. However, it’s Polly’s homely sister, Prunella, who wants to marry him.