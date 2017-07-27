MHS graduate honored as Digital Innovator

A Monticello High School graduate was recently named Iowa’s only PBS Digital Innovator for 2017.

Cathi (Seeley) Miller, a 1984 graduate of MHS, was presented with the honor in June during an all-expense-paid trip to San Antonio, Texas. This was the site of the 2017 PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) Digital Innovator Summit.

Miller, who lives in Des Moines, is in her 28th year of teaching. She is a humanities teacher.

“It does not seem possible,” she said.