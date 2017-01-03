MHS drama to present ‘Father of the Bride’

Published by admin on Wed, 03/01/2017 - 9:29am
The Monticello High School Drama Department will present its spring play, “Father of the Bride,” on Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3, 7 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium.
In the play, Mr. Banks is shocked when his daughter Kay announces her engagement. But when Buckley and Kay’s “simple wedding” with a few friends turns into a large affair, the trouble begins.
