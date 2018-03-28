MHS’ speech program excels

Published by admin on Wed, 03/28/2018 - 10:29am
The Monticello High School speech teams this year have been on a roll!
During Group Speech season, two groups of two were selected for All-State, with nine teams receiving Division I ratings at State.
During Individual Speech season, with Individual All-State students performing Monday, March 26, two students were nominated. There were 27 individuals receiving Division I ratings at State.
