Meshak’s own Spanish teacher impacted his professional life

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

“My path to teaching is not a straight one,” shared Monticello High School Spanish teacher Mike Meshak.

Meshak said that one teacher he always respected while in high school was his Spanish teacher, but he never anticipated following down that path himself.

“He made teaching fun and I respected him as a person,” he said fondly.