Merit Badge Clinic held



Troop 66 Boy Scouts Zach Chapman (left) and Ben Oswald salute the American Flag during the National Anthem, part of opening ceremonies for the merit badge program Saturday. (Photo by Pete Temple)



MHS Band Instructor Michael Kowbel led the music session during the Boy Scouts’ Merit Badge Clinic. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Devin Fagan and her son Alex, a local Boy Scout, introduce their family’s service dog Taz to a group of Scouts who were sitting in the service dog session. Fagan had Taz demonstrate various commands to the group. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Mason Reuter of Monticello (right) works with Scout Joey Schmidt of Waverly in the journalism session. Pete Temple, Express sports editor, instructed the class as they interviewed one another. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The Monticello Boy Scouts hosted hundreds of Scouts from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kansas on Nov. 11 for a Merit Badge Clinic at MHS. Here, Sue Chapman of Monticello works with Scouts Peter Knipper of Mason City, Sam Carson of Brimfield, Ill., and Henry Smith of Iowa City. The boys took part in the theater badge session, reciting the Stephen King narrative from “The Body.” (Photo by Kim Brooks)