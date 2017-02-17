MCSD brings Medal of Honor lessons into classrooms

There was no school on Feb. 3. Instead, teachers and staff from the Monticello Community School District (middle school and high school only) held a collaboration day at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center in Monticello.

The theme was “character.” The program for the day, according to Monticello High School Intervention Specialist Todd Hospodarsky, “used Medal of Honor recipients to teach six different characteristics: courage, commitment, integrity, citizenship, sacrifice, and patriotism.”