May 17 declared DIPG Awareness Day

Last week, Britt and Mikinzie Smith and their son Colt were at the State Capitol in Des Moines for Gov. Terry Branstad’s signing of a proclamation declaring Wednesday, May 17 Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Awareness Day.

The Smiths were joined by several members of their family and close friends for the occasion.

Austin Smith passed on May 20, 2016, almost a year ago, from DIPG, brain cancer. He was only 6 years old.

Mikinzie said across the country, DIPG families have started a movement to make May 17 a national awareness day.