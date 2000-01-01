Mardi Gras celebration



MNRC residents David Cavey and Delores Neal pose for a fun Mardi Gras photo with Activities Director Heather Dudley. The center celebrated Mardi Gras on Feb. 28. (Photo submitted)



Tim Westemeyer, of the polka-dancing duo from Winthrop who entertained residents during Mardi Gras at MNRC, dances with Ann Schrader. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center celebrated Mardi Gras with its residents and staff. Here, Kathy Hulse, part of a polka-dancing duo from Winthrop, Iowa, dances with Carl Wolken. (Photo by Kim Brooks)