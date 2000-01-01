Marching band is second at Wilton Festival

The Monticello High School Marching Band finished second overall, and second in Class 2A, at the Wilton Festival of Bands Saturday, Oct. 7.

Monticello competed against 13 other bands, nine of those in Class 2A. The band also received certificates for outstanding performance in every section/category.

Earlier Saturday, the band matched in the Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, where it missed receiving a “1” rating by three-tenths of a point.

The band is directed by Michael Kowbel.