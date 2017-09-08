Many seats open in city elections

While city elections are not until Tuesday, Nov. 7, the nomination period is now open.

Those wishing to run for city elections in Jones County can pick up nomination packets at their respective city halls. The earliest nomination petitions can be turned in for city elections is Monday, Aug. 28 until Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. Packets must be turned in at the County Auditor Office in the Jones County Courthouse in Anamosa.

The following is a list of open city seats for the Nov. 7 election:

Monticello