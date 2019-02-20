Manternach sees the country as Busch Clydesdale handler

Published by admin on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 1:54pm
Who would ever imagine a passion for raising and riding horses would lead to a job traveling with the famous Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales?
Josh Manternach, XX, of Monticello grew up riding horses since he was 10 years old.
About nine months ago, Manternach started working as a Clydesdale handler, traveling across the country for various functions and events that showcase the magnificent horses.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!