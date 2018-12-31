Lyons looks forward to new role as county attorney

After winning the Nov. 6 election, Kristofer Lyons officially takes over as Jones County Attorney on Jan. 2.

Lyons replaces previous county attorney Phil Parsons who decided not to run for re-election.

“Phil gave me some great experiences, and that practical experience makes the transition so much easier,” Lyons said.

Lyons spent two years as assistant county attorney in Anamosa, three years as a magistrate judge in Jones County, and nine years working for Shimanek, Shimanek & Bowman, a private law office in Monticello.