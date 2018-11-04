Lynn adds variety to PE classes at MHS

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

Having taught physical education for several years in Dubuque, Monticello High School Physical Education teacher Vallerie Lynn said working at a smaller school district definitely has its advantages.

“It’s a lot easier to get to know the students and build relationships,” she said.

Lynn has been teaching for the Monticello School District since 2008.