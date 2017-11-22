Luke Bryan tickets go on sale Black Friday

Four years ago one of country music’s hottest and fastest rising stars headlined at the Great Jones County Fair. Now, he’s making a return during the 2018 GJCF.

Luke Bryan will hit the stage on Friday, July 20 at 8 p.m. (His opening act has yet to be announced.)

In 2014, tickets for Bryan sold out. Now, they go on sale on Black Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the standing-room-only track, as well as the seated amphitheater and hillside are all $83.