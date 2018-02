Displaying their Love > Hate t-shirts, from left, second-graders Branden Sharlow, Piper Hodge and Drew Manson.



Second-graders at Carpenter Elementary School wear “Love > Hate” (Love is Greater than Hate) t-shirts, donated by The Shop Forward, as part of the Great Kindness Challenge Feb. 23. The event focuses on completing meaningful acts of kindness to others at school and home. (Photos by Pete Temple)