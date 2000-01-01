Local Valentine's Day celebrations



Julie and Al Carlson sing love songs at the Senior Dining site in Monticello on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.



Cody Robinson with the Monticello Transition School put together Valentines for the seniors at Senior Dining in Monticello and Anamosa. (Photos submitted)



Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center crowned Valentine’s Day royalty on Feb. 14. King and Queen went to Jim Kiburz and Pearl Wittenberg.



Bernie Roberts and Milo Brokaw were crowned Prince and Princess for Valentine’s Day at MNRC. (Photos by Kim Brooks)