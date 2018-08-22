Local dentists merge as Jones Co. Family Dentistry

After being in business as The Dental Center in Monticello for 30-plus years, as of Aug. 1, Dr. Kevin Stingley has merged with Warner Family Dentistry in Anamosa to form Jones County Family Dentistry.

“We are both local Jones County boys,” said Stingley of the natural connection with Warner. “It just made the most sense with our history here.”

Warner also started his practice at the same time, in 1985.